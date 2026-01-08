Kazakh Athletes Gear Up for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

ASTANA – With one month remaining until the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, Kazakhstan’s athletes are finalizing preparations and competing for Olympic quotas. Several quotas have already been secured in figure skating, short track, and speed skating.

Figure skating

Mikhail Shaidorov and Sofia Samodelkina secured Kazakhstan’s first Olympic quotas at the 2025 World Championships in Boston, with Shaidorov taking silver. Olympic figure skating events begin on Feb. 6, with men’s singles on Feb. 10 and 13, and women’s medal competition from Feb. 17-19, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service on Jan. 6.

Short track speed skating

Kazakhstan will be represented by four athletes across nine events: Denis Nikisha, Abzal Azhgaliyev, Olga Tikhonova, and Yana Khan. Competitions start Feb. 10, including semifinals and finals in the mixed relay, with key events continuing through Feb. 20.

Speed skating

Kazakh skaters will compete in 12 disciplines, including men’s 500 meters and multiple women’s events (500 meters, 1,000 meters, 1,500 meters, 3,000 meters, 5,000 meters, mass start, and team pursuit). The first events begin on Feb. 7, with medal rounds scheduled through Feb. 21.

Final participant lists and quota allocations will be confirmed by Jan. 23, while qualifying periods in other sports conclude Jan. 19-20.