Vogue Names Kazakhstan Among Top Travel Destinations for 2025

ASTANA – International magazine Vogue has included Kazakhstan in its list of the world’s 14 best travel destinations for 2025, the publication reported on Dec. 18.

In its annual roundup, The 14 Best Places Vogue Editors Visited in 2025, the editors highlighted destinations that made the strongest impression during their travels over the past year.

Kazakhstan was recognized for its blend of natural landscapes, authentic culture, and modern urban life. Neighboring Kyrgyzstan also made the list.

“This fall, I finally gave in to the destination that had been haunting my Reels feed for over a year. Thirty hours and two layovers later, I landed in Almaty, Kazakhstan – a place that rarely tops anyone’s list, though it should,” Vogue wrote.

The article described Almaty as a city of contrasts, with Soviet-era boulevards set against the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains, modern cafés alongside traditional Kazakh shops, and local cuisine as a highlight.

“One night, after multiple recommendations from locals, I ate at Ayul (restaurant), a mountain restaurant serving traditional Kazakh cuisine. I ended up with an incredible plate of beshbarmak – tender meat, hand-rolled noodles, comforting in a way I didn’t expect,” Vogue wrote.