President Tokayev Creates Commission for Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree establishing the Commission on Constitutional Reform on Jan. 21.

To develop proposals for constitutional reform, Tokayev has decreed the creation of the commission, approved the attached regulations and their composition, and assigned the Presidential Administration to oversee their implementation. The decree enters into force on the day of signing, reported Akorda.

The commission is chaired by Elvira Azimova, chair of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan. State Counselor Erlan Karin serves as deputy chair, alongside Aida Balayeva, deputy prime minister and minister of culture and information. Head of the State-Legal Department of the Presidential Administration, Aidar Zharylganov, serves as the commission’s secretary.

The commission includes 126 members and brings together representatives of central and regional government agencies, members of Parliament, judicial and law enforcement officials, regional maslikhats, civil society leaders, academics, media representatives, and business executives.