News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Modernization, Industrial Growth, Migration Policy and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights the country’s emergence as a regional industrial hub, new migration policies, and Kazakhstan’s EAEU chairmanship, among other key developments.

Kazakhstan enters a decisive phase of modernisation, President Tokayev says

EU Reporter published an article on Jan. 6 about a wide-ranging interview with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, marking the start of 2026 and setting out an ambitious vision for the country’s future. The interview addressed economic growth, tax reform, energy security, transport corridors, artificial intelligence, social policy, and Kazakhstan’s evolving role on the global stage.

“President Tokayev described 2025 as a turning point, citing economic growth of over 6%, GDP exceeding $300 billion, and GDP per capita surpassing $15,000 – record figures not only for Kazakhstan but for the wider region,” reads the article.

Kazakhstan’s future: gateway between East and West

EU Reporter released an article on Jan. 5 examining Kazakhstan’s rise as Central Asia’s leading economic and geopolitical power, highlighting its multi-vector foreign policy, strategic role as a Eurasian transit hub, growing partnership with Europe, and ambition to position itself as a balancing power between major global actors.

“Kazakhstan is asserting itself as a pivotal balancing power at the crossroads of Europe and Asia by leveraging its strategic geography, vast natural resources, and multi-vector diplomacy to engage simultaneously with China, Russia, and the European Union, while developing key transport corridors such as the Trans-Caspian route, deepening economic and political ties with Europe, and positioning itself as a mediator and stable regional leader in an increasingly fragmented global order,” reads the article.

Kazakhstan takes up chairmanship of EAEU for 2026

On Jan. 1, Kazakhstan took on the rotating chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In an address on Dec. 31, 2025, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed that the EAEU focus on artificial intelligence, logistics, digitalization, free trade, and global dialogue, reported The Diplomat on Jan. 6.

“Economic integration is an important tool designed to ensure tangible results from cooperation within the EAEU,” Tokayev concluded, highlighting the “creation of new industries and modern jobs, the introduction of advanced technologies, and the formation of a free trade environment.”

International corporations land in Kazakhstan: boost in production and localization

The World Financial Review published an article on Jan. 5, explaining how Kazakhstan is transforming from a resource-based consumer market into a regional manufacturing and industrial hub by attracting multinational producers, deepening localization, and expanding export-oriented production.

“By the mid-2020s, Kazakhstan is emerging as a manufacturing hub rather than merely a sales market, as multinational companies localize production, integrate local suppliers, and use the country as an export platform for Central Asia, the EAEU and neighbouring regions-supported by state industrial policy, special economic zones and growing processing industries,” reads the article.

Kazakhstan unveils 2030 migration policy for citizens

Kazakhstan has unveiled its new 2030 Migration Policy Concept, aiming to make migration more transparent, citizen-focused, and aligned with the country’s economic and security priorities, reported The Caspian Post on Jan 8.

The concept emphasizes law and order, requiring all migrants and employers to comply with migration legislation, while prioritizing security at every stage, from entry to exit.

“Starting January, a scoring-based model will guide the selection of foreign nationals, including ethnic Kazakhs applying for residence permits. The system includes language testing, digital questionnaires, authority checks, and a final interview. Ethnic Kazakhs eligible for state support must settle in regions facing labor shortages and sign a five-year social contract, with obligations to return state aid if they relocate prematurely,” reads the article.