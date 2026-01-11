Lunar Landscapes of Silk Road: Mangystau Draws Spotlight from The Washington Post

ALMATY — Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region is again in the international spotlight after The Washington Post published a feature on Jan. 8, describing the area’s dramatic natural scenery as “lunar landscapes of the Silk Road,” drawing the attention of global travelers to one of the country’s most striking destinations.

In the article, the author recounts a journey through western Kazakhstan, highlighting the sense of solitude, raw nature, and authenticity that defines travel in Mangystau. Particular focus is given to the region’s geological formations, which the newspaper portrays as landscapes that appear almost otherworldly.

Among the locations featured are Bozzhyra, known for its monumental white cliffs and rock pinnacles, and Torysh, famous for its spherical stone formations scattered across the steppe. The journey also takes readers to Zhygylgan, a massive collapse zone along the Caspian coastline, strewn with enormous rock fragments.

“The geological features of the region tell stories of their own,” the article reads, describing the towering rock spires of Bozzhyra and the stark terrain surrounding Cape Zhygylgan.

According to the article, the site’s photogenic appeal once prompted locals to try to keep its exact location secret, though GPS technology eventually revealed it to adventurous travelers.

The feature also highlights the shimmering salt flats of Tuzbair, where photographers capture pastel-colored water and undulating white cliffs, while others use the expansive shoreline to create playful optical illusions.

“Perhaps the bigger mystery is how this region has flown under the radar for so long,” the author observes, reflecting on the region’s limited exposure to Western audiences.

The Washington Post’s coverage adds to a growing body of international media attention highlighting Kazakhstan’s tourism potential. For Mangystau, long valued domestically for its stark beauty and spiritual landscapes, the feature marks another step toward broader global recognition as a destination offering rare, unspoiled experiences far from traditional tourist routes.