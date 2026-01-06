KazMunayGaz Refineries Reach Record Production of Light Petroleum Products in 2025

ASTANA — Refineries operated by KazMunayGaz (KMG), Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, reached a historic high in production in 2025, producing 13.6 million tons of light petroleum products.

The figure is 1.18 million tons higher than in 2024 and 1.55 million tons higher than in 2023, reported the company’s press service on Jan. 6.

Total feedstock processing volume in 2025 was 17.46 million tons, up 700,000 tons year over year. Thanks to improved operational efficiency, the average yield of light petroleum products across all refineries rose to 78%, up 4 percentage points from 2024. The average refining depth reached 90%, up 2.6 percentage points year-on-year.

A key achievement was a record diesel fuel production of 6.14 million tons, up 850,000 tons from the previous year. Gasoline output also rose by 400,000 tons, fully meeting domestic demand and helping prevent fuel shortages.

Overall, KMG’s refineries demonstrated strong production results throughout 2025.

The Atyrau Oil Refinery processed 5.47 million tons of crude oil, achieving a light product yield of 77%. The refinery produced 1.8 million tons of motor gasoline and more than 1.9 million tons of diesel fuel, with a refining depth of 88%.

The Shymkent Oil Refinery, which operated continuously throughout the year without scheduled maintenance shutdowns, processed 6.23 million tons of oil. The yield of light petroleum products reached 82%, while gasoline production exceeded 2.28 million tons and diesel output surpassed 2.1 million tons. Refining depth also stood at 88%.

At the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant, processing volumes totaled 5.76 million tons of oil. The yield of light products exceeded 74.3%, with gasoline production of approximately 1.7 million tons and diesel output of more than 2.1 million tons. The plant achieved a record refining depth of 94%.