KazMunayGas, ExxonMobil Review Cooperation and Exploration Plans

ASTANA — KazMunayGas (KMG) Chair Askhat Khassenov met with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Peter Larden on Jan. 26 to review the current status of cooperation and plans for key partnership areas.

The talks covered prospects for collaboration in geological exploration, oil transportation and the introduction of innovative production technologies.

Under a confidentiality agreement between the companies, ExxonMobil is currently conducting an in-depth study of promising exploration areas in Kazakhstan, reported the KMG’s press service.

Khassenov emphasized that deep expertise in exploration and production is key to assessing the potential of subsoil resources.

“Under its strategy to replenish the resource base, KMG views ExxonMobil as a strategic partner in developing promising assets in Kazakhstan. The companies are working productively across all key areas, and I am confident that mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to strengthen,” Khassenov said.

The officials also discussed developing additional export routes for Kazakh oil. In addition, the meeting focused on further practical steps under the 2025 agreement between KMG and ExxonMobil on cooperation in new oil and gas technologies.