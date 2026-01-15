Kazmortransflot Boosts Caspian Container Shipments by Over 15% in 2025

ASTANA — Kazmortransflot, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas(KMG), has reported an increase in container shipping across the Caspian Sea last year, strengthening Kazakhstan’s transit and transport potential.

Along the Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line, the company transported 59,400 twenty-foot equivalent containers (TEUs), marking more than a 15% growth compared to 51,400 TEUs in 2024, reported KMG on Jan. 14.

This trend reflects rising demand along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and highlights Kazmortransflot’s key role in providing reliable maritime logistics, diversifying export and transit routes, and developing multimodal links between Asia and Europe.