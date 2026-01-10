Kazakhstan’s Young Cyber Player Breaks Into Top Ranking After Breakout Year

ALMATY — Kazakh Counter-Strike prodigy Daniil Golubenko, known by his in-game alias molodoy, has earned his first-ever place in HLTV Top 20 Players of the Year, finishing sixth after a meteoric debut season that exceeded expectations and delivered two MVP awards.

Entering tier-one Counter-Strike in April 2025, Golubenko quickly adapted to elite competition, winning four events with FURIA and establishing himself as one of the most consistent snipers of the year, reported the HLTV esports news agency on Jan. 8.

From hobby to elite level

In an interview with the media outlet, Golubenko said he began playing Counter-Strike at a young age but paused his competitive ambitions to focus on his studies. After returning to the game during the CS2 era, he accelerated his progress through local teams ALLINNERS, DMS, and AMKAL, where his standout ratings drew international attention.

“In DMS and AMKAL, we tried to build a structured system similar to NAVI’s, and that probably helped me adapt faster,” he told HLTV, reflecting on his early professional development.

Breakthrough with FURIA

FURIA’s decision to sign the then little-known player proved decisive as his first tier-one LAN appearance came at PGL Astana, where Kazakhstan hosted a major arena event for the first time. Playing on home soil, molodoy delivered a composed debut and elevated his performance in front of local fans as FURIA reached the semifinals.

“Playing at home, in my Kazakhstan, gave me a lot of confidence. The support from the crowd really helped me reach my level,” he said.

Titles, MVPs, and global recognition

Following a solid showing at ESL Pro League Season 22, FURIA hit peak form at the Thunderpick World Championship, defeating Natus Vincere with a 2:0 score in the final. Molodoy’s clutch performances earned him an EVP and, later, a second MVP at an event in Chengdu, following dominant playoff displays.

Heading into 2026, Golubenko says his focus remains on growth and consistency.

“I want to continue developing, competing for tournament victories, and, most importantly, enjoying the game. That’s what drives me forward,” he said.