Kazakhstan’s National Bank Introduces Zinc Collectible Coin

ASTANA – The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) announced that collectible coins, Zn (Zinc), from its Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan series , are available for purchase starting Jan. 20 through its online store.

The coin is made of 925 sterling silver with a zinc insert and has a face value of 1,000 tenge. It weighs 32.5 grams, measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter, and is minted in black proof quality. The mintage is limited to 2,000 pieces.

The bank said the coin is aimed at collectors and highlights Kazakhstan’s mineral wealth.

Last year, the National Bank released commemorative coins marking the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution with face values of 1,000 and 100 tenge.

It also launched the Gold Coin project, a digital version of an investment coin available through the Astana International Exchange’s Tabys mobile app. The project is designed to give citizens an alternative investment option using digital technologies.