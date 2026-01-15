Kazakhstan’s Jewelry Production Surges 41% in January-October 2025

ASTANA – Jewelry production in Kazakhstan rose 41.3% in January-October 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $4.1 million, driven by domestic gold quotas, VAT incentives, and support for local manufacturers.

Imports of jewelry increased 39.6%, reaching $174.7 million, while exports grew 7.3-fold to $54.5 million. Domestic consumption rose 3.2% to $124.3 million, reported the Ministry of Industry and Construction on Jan. 13.

Since 2016, Kazakhstan has established an annual quota of up to 300 kilograms of gold for jewelry companies, with refined gold sold first to the National Bank of Kazakhstan. In 2025, approximately 74 tons of gold were sold under this system, including granulated refined gold distributed by Tau-Ken Altyn.

In addition, since January 2023, VAT has been waived on the purchase of quota gold for domestic jewelry manufacturers. Using this option, producers bought 38 kilograms of gold without VAT in 2025, up 10.7% from 34.3 kilograms in 2024.

The Astana special economic zone prioritizes the production of jewelry made of precious metals and stones, while domestic manufacturers of silver jewelry are no longer required to use assay marks in assay chambers.

Kazakhstan has 4,542 registered jewelry traders, including 445 manufacturers.