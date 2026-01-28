Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina Advances to Australian Open Semifinals

ASTANA — World No. 5 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated world No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland 7-5, 6-1 in the Australian Open quarterfinals on Jan. 28.

The match lasted one hour and 35 minutes. Rybakina served 10 aces, committed three double faults, and converted four of seven break points.

This marks Rybakina’s fourth Grand Slam semifinal and her second at the Australian Open. She has not dropped a set on her way to the semifinals, according to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service.

In the semifinals on Jan. 29, Rybakina will face world No. 6 Jessica Pegula of the United States.