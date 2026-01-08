Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva Rises to Third in FIDE World Blitz Rankings

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva rose to third place in the latest FIDE women’s world blitz rankings following her triumph at the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Blitz Chess Championship on Dec. 30 in Qatar.

Her victory improved her ranking by five positions, placing her just behind top-ranked Hou Yifan and second-ranked Ju Wenjun of China.

In the championship final, Assaubayeva faced Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk; after three drawn games, she secured victory in the decisive fourth game to claim the title. This was Assaubayeva’s third World Blitz Championship title, after wins in 2021 and 2022.