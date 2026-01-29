Kazakhstan to Test High-Tech Driverless Taxis in Major Cities

ASTANA — Driverless taxis will be tested in Astana and Almaty, according to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The ministry noted that two memorandums on pilot projects for driverless taxis were previously signed with the Transport Ministry, the Astana Akimat (administration), and operators inDrive and Yandex Qazaqstan. The three-year pilot project will be implemented in stages, reported Kazinform on Jan. 27.

The first stage will focus on testing technology at specialized sites and preparing routes and infrastructure. Later phases will gradually introduce driverless vehicles along pre-agreed urban routes under constant supervision. Infrastructure work, including road markings, signage, and passenger pickup/drop-off zones, is planned for the first quarter this year. Specific sections of Astana’s road network for testing are still under review.

Vehicle models, passenger capacity, and service formats will be refined during the pilot. The taxis will aim for autonomy level L4 under ISO/SAE PAS 22736, allowing high automation without a driver in the cabin within defined conditions. A transitional L3 mode, with a driver present to take control if necessary, is also planned.

Fares will be set independently by service operators based on market conditions, operational costs, technology, infrastructure, and current legislation.