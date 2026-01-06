Kazakhstan to Strengthen Sustainable Energy Base to Support Digital and Industrial Growth 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan will accelerate the development of a reliable and sustainable energy base to support digital infrastructure, data centers, and automated industrial production, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a Jan. 6 government meeting, stressing that energy security is a key prerequisite for the country’s transition to a new technological economic model.

Bektenov said the government will refocus digitalization efforts on practical solutions with tangible economic impact, emphasizing that advanced IT technologies must be fully implemented in practice and integrated into the economy and everyday life, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“Digitalization should not exist in parallel with the economy and daily life – it must become their inseparable part,” he said.

Bektenov noted that, despite advanced IT solutions, outdated processes persist: manual submission of utility readings, the lack of BIM models in construction, slow industrial robotization, and limited adoption of breakthrough technologies in agriculture.

He instructed the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development to approve, by the end of January, a list of activities under the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, ensuring broad public and professional participation.

Bektenov also ordered an update of the long-term electricity supply and demand balance to meet growing needs from digital and industrial projects. Oversight was assigned to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev.