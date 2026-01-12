Kazakhstan Strengthens Fishery Sector with Record Production, Rising Exports

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s fishery sector recorded nearly 59,400 tons of processed fish in January-November 2025, contributing to a total market volume of 76,800 tons, up 10% from 2024. Fish catches reached 38,500 tons, while aquaculture production totaled 20,900 tons, reflecting steady growth.

The country has 72 fish processing enterprises, including 20 authorized to export to the European Union. Kazakh fish products are shipped to countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, and China. Government support measures, including reduced VAT and low-interest loans, are boosting production and processing.

Sustainability remains a priority. In 2024, the 108,600-hectare Caspian Seal Nature Reserve was established to protect the species, and modernization of the Atyrau sturgeon hatchery is set to increase fry production, reported the Agriculture Ministry on Jan. 8.

Investment in the sector totaled 4.6 billion tenge (US$9 million) in the first 11 months of 2025, and under the state program, nearly 22 million fish fingerlings of valuable species were produced. The sector’s growth, modernization, and sustainability measures are strengthening Kazakhstan’s position in domestic and export markets.