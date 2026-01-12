Kazakhstan Selects Curator for National Pavilion at 2026 Venice Biennale

ASTANA — Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information has announced the winner of the curatorial competition for the country’s national pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, which will take place from May 9 to Nov. 22, under the theme In Minor Keys. The selected concept, KONYR: Archive of Silence, was proposed by curator Syrlybek Bekbotayev.

The decision was made following a two-stage selection process that included expert evaluation and online interviews with finalists. The competition was held to promote transparent and sustainable practices in preparing Kazakhstan’s national pavilion, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information on Jan 10.

Projects were assessed based on conceptual integrity, feasibility and management, as well as professional experience, ethics, and sustainability. Three proposals advanced to the final stage, after which the jury conducted interviews and completed final voting.

The selection committee included local and international experts in contemporary art, art history, independent theater, music, academia, and state museums, reflecting an interdisciplinary approach.

Bekbotayev is an artist and curator from Astana. His work focuses on memory and cultural heritage. He graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University in 2025 with a degree in cultural studies.