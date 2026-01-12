Kazakhstan Recovers Over $2 Billion in State Assets in 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s prosecutors secured the state’s economic interests worth more than 1.1 trillion tenge (US$2.1 billion) in 2025 amid ongoing economic reforms, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov wrote on X account on Jan. 12.

According to Assylov, prosecutors seized 470 billion tenge (US$920.9 million) in cash and property in cases related to public spending, procurement, environmental protection, subsoil use, and land management.

An audit conducted with the Ministries of Finance and Justice resulted in the payment of 193 billion tenge (US$378.1 million) in dividends that had remained frozen for more than three years. Prosecutors also returned 800,000 hectares of land to state ownership, including public pastures and unused agricultural land, easing pasture shortages in several regions.

Under the Taza (Clean) Kazakhstan environmental campaign, 25 billion tenge (US$49 million) in ecological damage was compensated. Using satellite monitoring, digital tools, and artificial intelligence, more than 3,800 illegal landfills were eliminated, and developers planted over 300,000 new green spaces.

Prosecutors also prevented unnecessary local government spending of 255 billion tenge (US$500 million) by canceling overpriced purchases and redirecting funds to social and infrastructure projects. In addition, more than 300 court decisions were reviewed, resulting in rulings in favor of the state totaling 22 billion tenge (US$43.1 million).

Assylov said the growing effectiveness of prosecutorial oversight is driven in part by the adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence.