Kazakhstan Joins Global Leaders to Host High-Level Conference on Humanity in War

ASTANA — Kazakhstan, alongside Brazil, China, France, Jordan, South Africa, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), invited leaders of all states to the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The conference is scheduled for the fourth quarter this year, under the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

The conference, hosted in partnership with the ICRC, aims to reaffirm that the rules of war are fundamental to preserving the shared humanity in times of conflict and must be upheld universally, impartially, and consistently, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service on Jan. 23.

Launched in September 2024 by Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and South Africa with the ICRC, the Global IHL Initiative brings together 99 states from all regions. Twenty-seven states are co-leading seven thematic workstreams to develop practical recommendations to strengthen respect for IHL and address the challenges posed by contemporary evolutions in warfare.

The initiative calls on all states to join this effort and unite around the shared responsibility to prevent atrocities and protect humanity in times of war.