Kazakhstan, ExxonMobil Review Cooperation on Major Oil Projects

ASTANA — Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Peter Larden on Jan. 26 to discuss cooperation in the oil and gas industry, including matters related to the joint projects Tengiz, Kashagan and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

During the talks, Bektenov expressed concern over the situation at the Tengiz field, stressing the importance of promptly addressing the consequences of the accident and taking measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The officials also discussed the situation around the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, expressing shared concern about the stable operation of this key infrastructure facility, according to the Prime Minister’s press service.

In addition, the meeting covered measures to improve the efficiency of hydrocarbon field development, with particular attention paid to geological exploration.

The participants also reviewed production plans for the current year. In 2025, oil production at the Tengiz field, following the completion of the Future Growth Project, exceeded 39 million tons, while output at Kashagan surpassed 18 million tons. Total shipments via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium reached 70.5 million tons, including 63.8 million tons of Kazakh oil.