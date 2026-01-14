Kazakhstan Deepens Geological Exploration, Plans $470 Million in Investments

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is launching the next phase of geological exploration, with 240 billion tenge (US$470 million) to be invested over the next three years to improve geological mapping, expand resource discovery, and attract private investment in the mining and energy sectors.

Last year, 20 projects were developed to produce detailed geological maps covering around 100,000 square kilometers. The new maps are four times more detailed than Soviet-era versions, which covered much larger areas with less precision.

The new phase focuses on implementing these projects, carrying out seismic surveys in poorly explored sedimentary basins, and developing modern geological infrastructure. By comparison, total investment in geological exploration over the past 15 years was $469 million, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Jan. 14.

The projects combine satellite-based Earth observation data with aerogeophysical and geochemical surveys, as well as extensive fieldwork. Exploration areas were chosen based on factors including resource depletion, limited or no existing mining activity, and the potential for priority minerals. As a result, researchers identified areas with strong prospects for copper, gold, lead, zinc, rare earth elements, barite and bauxite.

In addition, seismic exploration is planned in poorly studied oil and gas-prospective basins, including the North Torgai, Shu-Sarysu, and Syrdarya basins. Plans also include the modernization of laboratory and analytical facilities, as well as the digitalization of geological data.

Officials expect the transition to geological exploration at this level of detail will improve the accuracy of geological forecasts, in line with international practices in Australia, Canada, China and the European Union. Detailed regional mapping is seen as a foundation for identifying promising areas, reducing geological and investment risks, and attracting private investment into geological exploration and mineral extraction.