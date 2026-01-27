Kazakhstan and World Bank Advance North Aral Sea Restoration Project

ASTANA — The second phase of the North Aral Sea preservation project, which involves the reconstruction of the Kokaral Dam to raise the sea’s water level, was discussed during a Jan. 26 meeting between Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and World Bank’s Country Manager for Kazakhstan Andrey Mikhnev.

According to the ministry’s press service, Nurzhigitov reiterated the role the Kokaral Dam played in the partial recovery of the North Aral Sea.

“Its modernization is expected to bring positive effects,” he said.

Nurzhigitov mentioned that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the significance of preserving the North Aral Sea at the fifth National Kurultai, which is one of the key priorities of the country’s water policy. At the moment, Kazakhstan is working on a new legal framework on transboundary water issues with the neighboring countries.

“The preservation and restoration of the North Aral Sea is not only an ecological problem but also a social and strategic one. That is why this project is important for us,” said the minister.

The project development is nearing completion. In addition, a new project is being developed to rehabilitate irrigation networks in the Kyzylorda region, incorporating digitalization and automation. This will ensure more efficient water use and direct saved volumes to the North Aral Sea.

Currently, the projects are undergoing national expert review. Following the meeting, the parties agreed to submit issues related to the implementation of joint initiatives to the Coordinating Council for Work with International Financial Organizations, chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.