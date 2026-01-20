Kazakhstan Advances Human-Centered AI With New Law, Governance Program, and UNESCO Assessment

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Law on Artificial Intelligence entered into force on Jan. 18, establishing a comprehensive legal framework for the development and use of AI while enshrining the priority of individuals, their rights, freedoms, and well-being.

The legislation sets out core principles for AI use, including fairness and equality, transparency and explainability of algorithms, accountability and oversight, data protection and privacy, and the security and reliability of AI systems. Citizens have the right to be informed about the use of automated data processing, its potential consequences, and available mechanisms to protect their rights.

The law defines the distribution of responsibilities between the owners, proprietors, and users of AI systems at all stages of their lifecycle. The use of AI is permitted only if requirements for personal data protection, information security, energy efficiency, and reduced environmental impact are met, according to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

AI systems are classified by risk level (minimal, medium, high) and by degree of autonomy. High-risk systems are treated the same as state-owned systems for information security requirements.

The law prohibits AI systems that manipulate behavior, discriminate, exploit human vulnerabilities, detect emotions without consent, violate data protection legislation, or generate banned content. It also mandates transparency in AI use, including mandatory labeling of synthetic content, and establishes copyright rules. Works created with human creative input, as well as prompts, are protected by copyright, while the use of copyrighted materials for AI training is allowed unless explicitly prohibited by the rights holder.

Overall, the law aims to promote the development of responsible, safe, and human-centered AI, balancing technological innovation with the protection of citizens’ rights.

AI Governance 500: training digital leaders

On Jan. 19, Kazakhstan launched the first cohort of the AI Governance 500 strategic program, designed to prepare executives to implement and scale AI in the public sector. The opening was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev.

The program aligns with the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. Around 100 executives from central and local government bodies, as well as the quasi-public sector, are participating.

AI Governance 500 seeks to create a pool of the so-called digital officers capable of systematically implementing AI based on data, a unified architecture, and end-to-end processes, as well as supporting interdepartmental digital projects within Digital Kazakhstan.

The program covers the path from a strategic understanding of the role of AI and the digital state to the development of applied AI projects ready for implementation in government departments and regions.

UNESCO readiness assessment

Kazakhstan has also launched a UNESCO-led project to assess national readiness for artificial intelligence, initiated by the Foreign Ministry with the UNESCO Regional Office.

The project applies UNESCO’s Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) to comprehensively evaluate Kazakhstan’s AI ecosystem, including the legal and regulatory framework, as well as sociocultural, economic, scientific, educational, and technological dimensions. A key focus is strengthening cross-sectoral and inter-agency coordination for a balanced and inclusive AI policy.

A National Stakeholder Team has been established to bring together relevant ministries, academia, the private sector, civil society, and international partners.

Based on the assessment, practical recommendations will be developed to support a human-centred AI ecosystem. The project marks an important step in Kazakhstan’s AI strategy, grounded in international cooperation, human rights, and universal values.