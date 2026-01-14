Kazakh Trade Ministry Evaluates Scenarios Following US Statements on Iran-Linked Trade

By Dana Omirgazy  in Editor’s Picks, International on 14 January 2026

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration is monitoring the U.S. statements regarding countries with trade ties to Iran and assessing potential scenarios, as details of possible measures and their implementation remain unclear, the ministry said on Jan. 13.

“Currently, the details of possible measures and the parameters for their implementation are not yet known; therefore, the ministry is evaluating various scenarios. Kazakhstan consistently fulfills its international trade and economic obligations and maintains a balanced and pragmatic approach to foreign economic policy,” said Toygul Zhubanissova, the ministry’s official representative. 


