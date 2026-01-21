China–Central Asia Trade Hits Record $106 Billion in 2025

ALMATY – Trade and economic cooperation between China and Central Asia reached a historic milestone in 2025 as bilateral trade volumes exceeded $100 billion for the first time, according to data released by China’s Ministry of Commerce on Jan. 18.

Total imports and exports between China and Central Asian countries reached $106.3 billion, representing a 12% year-on-year increase. The growth rate was 6% higher than in 2024, reflecting accelerating momentum in regional economic ties.

The scale of trade reached a new high in 2025, with China–Central Asia trade maintaining positive growth for the fifth consecutive year. For the first time, China emerged as the largest trading partner of Central Asian countries, while Central Asia’s share in China’s overall foreign trade continued to expand.

Analysts note that the milestone underscores deepening economic interdependence and the growing strategic importance of Central Asia in China’s regional trade and connectivity agenda.

Improving trade structure and product mix

China’s exports to Central Asia amounted to $71.2 billion, up 11% from 2024. Growth was driven primarily by electromechanical products, high-tech goods, and a steadily rising share of electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar products.

Imports from Central Asia reached $35.1 billion, up 14% year-on-year. In addition to traditional energy and raw materials, the range of imported non-resource goods expanded further, including chemicals, steel products and agricultural commodities.

Investment and trade integration

Integrated development of investment and trade also advanced, with a number of major projects accelerating in sectors such as communications, equipment manufacturing, green mineral resources and modern agriculture. These projects have helped boost exports to Central Asia while supporting industrial modernization and economic revitalization across the region.

Looking ahead, China’s Ministry of Commerce said it will focus on implementing key outcomes of the China–Central Asia summit, coordinating efforts to enhance the quality and efficiency of economic cooperation, optimize trade structures, foster new business models, and promote deeper integration of trade and investment.