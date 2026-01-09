Automotive Industry Posts Strongest Results on Record

ASTANA – Kazakhstan produced 171,144 motor vehicles of all types, including passenger cars, buses and trucks, in 2025, with total output valued at more than 2.3 trillion tenge (US$4.5 billion), according to data from Kazakhstan’s Automobile Union released on Jan. 9. The result marked the strongest performance in the history of Kazakhstan’s automotive industry.

That compares with 145,290 vehicles, worth 1.9 trillion tenge (US$3.7 billion), a year earlier, representing a 17.8% increase. By the end of 2025, the sector accounted for nearly 8% of total manufacturing output and held a dominant position in machine building, with a 41.7% share.

Investment in vehicle manufacturing exceeded 113.6 billion tenge (US$222.3 million) in 2025, driven by the installation of new equipment at existing plants and the launch of new automotive component production facilities. New factories were launched in Almaty and Kostanai: Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan and Kia Qazaqstan.

Anar Makasheva, president of the union, said 2025 marked a year of qualitative growth for Kazakhstan’s automotive industry.

“Expansion of production capacity and the launch of new enterprises had a direct impact on job creation. More than 11,000 specialists are now employed in the sector,” Makasheva said. “The automotive industry has strengthened its position within machine building, accounting for more than 41% of output and around 8% of the entire manufacturing sector.”

She said growing confidence among component manufacturers is bringing in new investment, while domestically produced vehicles are gaining a stronger presence in the local market.

“Looking ahead, we face ambitious goals to further increase localization and develop production,” Makasheva said.

According to the data from the union, passenger cars continued to dominate output, with 158,944 units in 2025, up 19%. Production of commercial vehicles reached 12,200 units, an 8% increase.

Manufacturers in the Kostanai and Almaty regions accounted for the largest shares of production. The Kostanai-based Allur plant produced 92,100 vehicles, while Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan in Almaty assembled 52,040 passenger cars. The newly launched Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan plant produced 15,180 vehicles in its first four months of operation, and Kia Qazaqstan manufactured 2,885 vehicles in three months since its launch.