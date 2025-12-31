UN ESCAP: Kazakhstan Leads North and Central Asia in New Investment Projects in 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan emerged as the leading destination for new investment projects in North and Central Asia in 2025, attracting nearly $19 billion in greenfield investment and accounting for almost 90% of all intra-subregional inflows, according to a new report by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

According to the Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment Trends 2025/2026 report, investment in new projects in Kazakhstan rose by 266% compared with the previous year, securing the country’s undisputed leadership in the subregion, reported the Kazakh Invest national company on Dec. 29.

Kazakhstan accounted for around 89% of all intra-subregional investment in North and Central Asia, securing the country’s undisputed leadership in the region.

Notably, the North and Central Asia was the only subregion in the Asia-Pacific where an increase in investment volumes in new projects was recorded in 2025, amid an overall decline in global investment activity. The key driver of this growth was Kazakhstan.

The report emphasizes that Kazakhstan attracted several of the largest investment projects in the region, including major initiatives in manufacturing, next-generation metallurgy, renewable energy and green technologies.

A growing investor interest is highlighted in particular in areas such as green energy and the hydrogen economy; development of industrial processing; and projects focused on exports and international value chains.

ESCAP experts note that amid global economic uncertainty, investors are increasingly prioritizing long-term market stability, institutional quality, and effective government support mechanisms. Despite external challenges, Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as one of Eurasia’s key investment hubs, laying the groundwork for sustained, long-term economic growth.