Two Kazakhs in Running for World Boxing’s Boxer of Year

ASTANA – The World Boxing International Federation has announced its nominees for Boxer of the Year, with two athletes from Kazakhstan’s national team making the shortlist, reported the Kazakh National Olympic Committee on Dec. 22.

In the men’s category, Makhmud Sabyrkhan was nominated after winning the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool and a World Cup stage in Astana this year.

In the women’s category, Natalia Bogdanova earned a nomination after capturing gold at the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool.

Each category includes five nominees. The winners will be determined through fan voting on Instagram, which runs until Dec. 26, with one like counting as one vote.