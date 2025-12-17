Tokayev Sets Out Ambitious Agenda to Strengthen Kazakhstan’s Energy Security

ALMATY — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has outlined a comprehensive set of priorities aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s energy sector, emphasizing large-scale infrastructure projects, energy independence, environmental modernization, and the development of nuclear and renewable power.

The goals were presented as part of the country’s long-term strategy to eliminate electricity shortages and enhance national security, reported the Akorda press service on Dec. 17.

“Strengthening Kazakhstan’s energy potential is a priority task. This year, a unique project to reinforce the power grids of the western regions will be completed. This project will unite the energy systems of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangystau regions. These hubs must now be connected to the unified national energy system,” Tokayev said.

He noted that several major generation projects are also underway, including the construction of new power units at Ekibastuz GRES-2 and the launch of a third state district power station.

“The commissioning of these facilities will eliminate the electricity deficit in the country. Another important task facing the government and local authorities is the modernization of power plants in Almaty in 2026. This will reduce air pollution and significantly improve the environmental situation in the city,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that combined-cycle gas turbine power plants in Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions must be fully commissioned next year. According to Tim, by 2035, Kazakhstan plans to bring online facilities with a total generating capacity exceeding 26 gigawatts.

Tokayev also stressed that Kazakhstan should not rely on electricity imports, given its natural resources and industrial capacity.

“Ultimately, this is a matter of national security. We must effectively utilize the country’s enormous energy potential. Kazakhstan has significant coal reserves, with annual production exceeding 110 million tons. It is critically important to use this strategic advantage efficiently,” he said.

President Tokayev emphasized the importance of accelerating the transition to modern clean-coal technologies to increase the efficiency of coal-fired power plants.

“We must build a thermal power plant in Kurchatov and combined heat and power plants in Kokshetau, Semei, and Ust-Kamenogorsk. All of these facilities must operate using clean-coal technologies,” he said.

At the same time, Tokayev highlighted the importance of renewable energy development despite Kazakhstan’s vast coal reserves.

“Kazakhstan’s coal reserves amount to around 33 billion tons. Nevertheless, we give priority attention to the development of renewable energy sources. Over the past five years, approximately $2.5 billion has been invested in this sector, as a result of which the share of renewables in the national energy balance has exceeded 7%,” he said.

According to Tokayev, to further expand clean energy production, Kazakhstan has established cooperation with leading global companies.

He also underscored the strategic significance of the decision to begin construction of a nuclear power plant.

According to Tokayev, the emergence of nuclear power stations on Kazakhstan’s energy map would mark a transition to a fundamentally new level of economic development.

“It is obvious that large-scale global transformations will affect the energy sector. The world is witnessing intense competition for energy resources. We must meet these new requirements,” he said.