Tokayev Outlines Astana’s Growth Priorities, Calls for Balanced Urban Development

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined key priorities for Astana’s economic, technological, and urban development during a meeting on the capital’s future, highlighting that the city’s gross regional product (GRP) is expected to reach $34 billion by the end of 2025, with potential to rise further.

“Astana is confidently moving forward, demonstrating impressive growth rates. However, unresolved problems remain,” Tokayev said.

According to him, Astana continues to lead the country in investment, construction, and small and medium-sized business development. The short-term economic indicator reached 118.6% for the January-November 2025 period, according to the Akorda press service.

Manufacturing output reached 2.8 trillion tenge (approximately US$6 billion), while trade turnover exceeded 10.8 trillion tenge (US$22.5 billion) and tax revenues amounted to 4.3 trillion tenge (US$8 billion).

International rankings and city competitiveness

Tokayev also highlighted Astana’s performance in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2025, which ranked the capital 36th in Asia and 276th globally among 1,000 cities assessed across economic strength, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance.

“These figures are impressive, but we must not become complacent. The city has significant untapped potential,” he said, adding that Astana should aim to substantially improve its ranking next year and serve as a benchmark for other regions.

Smart city, AI and public safety

Drawing on his recent visit to Japan, Tokayev urged authorities to adopt advanced governance and digital solutions, citing Tokyo’s Smart City model as a reference point.

“Special attention should be given to the development of artificial intelligence and digital technologies. Japan is successfully implementing advanced solutions in public administration, and we have agreed to exchange experience,” he said.

Tokayev instructed city authorities to expedite the launch of Astana’s Smart City project, including a new operational control center to coordinate video surveillance and emergency services. A dedicated data processing center is under construction to support the system and assist law enforcement agencies.

Urban environment and waste management

President Tokayev also stressed that urban development should not be limited to central streets.

“Astana must not be a city where only the façades are polished. We must look beyond them,” Tokayev said, calling for accelerated renovation of residential, commercial, and industrial districts on the city’s right bank.

Tokayev also called for the faster development of a modern waste-processing system, noting that projects in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent aim to process up to 1,500 tons of waste daily while generating electricity.

“Delaying these issues leads to serious environmental problems and affects people’s quality of life,” he said.

Transport infrastructure and LRT expansion

Tokayev reiterated the importance of fully launching the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project and supported plans to expand its network. He also backed the proposal to build a two-level road along Kabanbai Batyr Avenue, with design work scheduled for next year and construction planned to begin in 2027.

Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited several industrial and manufacturing facilities in Astana, underscoring the government’s focus on developing domestic production, infrastructure, and the defense industry.

He visited the Tausogar plant in Industrial Park No. 1, toured a manufacturing exhibition, and later visited the Besqaru defense-industrial facility, where armored vehicles for Kazakhstan’s security agencies are produced.