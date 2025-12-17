Tajikistan Highlights Border Accord as Foundation for Deeper Regional Cooperation

ALMATY – Tajikistan has entered a new stage of stability and regional confidence, President Emomali Rahmon said in his annual address to the parliament, emphasizing that 2025 marked one of the most historic years in the country’s modern era.

According to Rahmon, the full settlement of border issues with the Kyrgyz Republic has created a strong legal foundation for long-term peace, cooperation, and development across Central Asia.

Rahmon emphasized that the leaders of the three neighboring countries had also signed an agreement among Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan on the exact junction point of their state borders, along with the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship.

According to Rahmon, these documents “provide a solid legal foundation for the development of the Central Asian region and the continuation of mutually beneficial cooperation.”