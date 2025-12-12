News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Diplomacy, Green Energy, Cultural Recognition and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected key articles from international media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Kazakhstan, growing strategic ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union, the appointment of Dimash Qudaibergen as a UN Global Goodwill Ambassador and more.

Pezeshkian: Kazakhstan trip decisive step to boost bilateral cooperation

President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that the outcomes of the visit to Kazakhstan will be an important step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation, adding that the existing political will in both Tehran and Astana can elevate the volume of trade and investment between the two countries to a deserving level, IRNA reported on Dec. 11.

In a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for the official invitation, warm welcome and gracious hospitality extended by the Kazakh government and people.

He highlighted the deep cultural, historical, and religious ties between the two countries.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan are two Muslim nations within a shared civilizational sphere,” he said.

European Union and Kazakhstan: turning shared challenges into shared opportunities

EU Reporter published an opinion article by António Costa, President of the European Council, on Dec. 4 about the EU-Kazakhstan ties.

“Ten years after the EU and Kazakhstan signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, our relationship has grown into a broad and dynamic partnership. It spans political dialogue, security, and economic cooperation, as well multilateral diplomacy, connectivity, and innovation. In an era marked by geopolitical tension and global uncertainty, Kazakhstan remains a stable, constructive, and forward-looking partner for the European Union.

At the multilateral level, we work closely to defend the principles of the UN Charter, promote peaceful solutions, and strengthen an international system based on rules and cooperation, as well as the respect of countries sovereignty and territorial integrity. Kazakhstan’s diplomatic engagement – ranging from conflict prevention to its contributions in global fora – is consistent with the EU’s priorities of promoting peace, dialogue, de-escalation, and stronger international partnerships. This shared approach has made our relations more strategic, and our cooperation more relevant in a number of areas in today’s geopolitical context, such as cooperating on avoiding sanctions circumvention. Stopping the war and bringing comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine is a common priority for the EU and Kazakhstan,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan – EU: where next after 10 years of enhanced partnership?

Euractiv published an article on Dec. 4 reporting on Ambassador Roman Vassilenko’s remarks at a recent briefing at the Press Club Brussels, where he highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

Speaking ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), the Ambassador emphasized the depth of political dialogue, expanding economic ties and Kazakhstan’s role in strengthening Eurasian connectivity.

Addressing diplomats, experts, and journalists, Ambassador Vassilenko underlined that Kazakhstan and the EU have built a “mature, confident, and future-oriented partnership” grounded in shared values and mutual interests and guided by a common vision of regional and global stability.

He noted that the EU remains Kazakhstan’s largest trading and investment partner, with bilateral trade approaching $50 billion in 2024 and more than 4,000 European companies operating in the country. Kazakhstan, he stressed, is determined to further diversify trade, expand access to EU markets, notably for agricultural products, and ensure uninterrupted delivery of oil and uranium that contribute to Europe’s wider energy security.

Kazakhstan launches first domestic green hydrogen production station

Kazakhstan has unveiled its first fully integrated green hydrogen production station, a significant milestone in the country’s transition toward renewable energy and industrial innovation, The Times of Central Asia reported on Dec. 11.

The project, spearheaded by the Renewable Energy Laboratory at Nazarbayev University in Astana, is the first of its kind in Kazakhstan to receive a national patent, according to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Powered entirely by solar and wind energy, the pilot facility uses innovative, locally developed catalysts to convert renewable electricity into hydrogen through electrolytic water splitting. The hydrogen is then stored and can be used as fuel for motor vehicles or standalone generators. Currently, the laboratory-scale station is capable of filling a six-cubic-meter hydrogen cylinder in three hours.

Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen named UN global goodwill ambassador

On Dec. 8, during the annual session of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Council in Geneva, world-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen was officially appointed a Global Goodwill Ambassador, The Times of Central Asia reported on Dec 10.

The announcement, highlighted on the artist’s official website, reflects his “long-standing commitment to supporting people in crisis situations.”

Kudaibergen had previously served as the IOM’s Regional Goodwill Ambassador since 2024, using his global platform to raise awareness about the challenges facing migrants, promote their integration, and participate in various humanitarian efforts.