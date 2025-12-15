KazTransOil Increases Oil Supply to Kyrgyz Republic, Resumes Transit to Uzbekistan

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s national oil transporter KazTransOil, a subsidiary of national company KazMunayGas, announced an expansion of export routes with increased supplies to the Kyrgyz Republic and the resumption of oil transit to Uzbekistan in December 2025.

According to the company, oil shipments to the Kyrgyz Republic restarted in November, marking the first deliveries since 2017. KazTransOil plans to supply up to 30,000 tons of oil to the country by the end of 2025, reflecting renewed cooperation in regional energy logistics.

Transit flows toward Uzbekistan are also set to resume in December, with planned volumes reaching up to 35,000 tons.

All shipments to both destinations are transported through Kazakhstan’s main oil pipeline system to the Shagyr loading terminal, where the crude is transferred into railway tank cars for onward delivery.

KazTransOil emphasized that this positive trend in export and transit volumes has been made possible through effective and mutually beneficial cooperation with international partners, underscoring the growing role of Kazakhstan as a reliable energy transit hub in Central Asia.