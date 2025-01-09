KazTransOil Exceeds Oil Transportation Plan in 2024

ASTANA – KazTransOil, Kazakhstan’s national oil transporter, shipped 44.887 million tons of Kazakh oil in 2024, which is 2% more compared to the previous year.

“The volume of oil supplies to domestic oil refineries, including Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP, PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP and Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant LLP in 2024 totaled 16.712 million tons, which is 139,000 tons more than in 2023,” reported KazTransOil’s press service on Jan. 6.

KazTransOil exported 17.253 million tons of Kazakh oil, 635,000 tons or 4% more than in 2023.

Transit of oil through the main oil pipeline system of KazTransOil to China and Uzbekistan reached 10.214 million tons, which is 70,000 tons more than in 2023.

Freight turnover of oil through the main oil pipeline system of KazTransOil in 2024 reached 35.526 billion ton-kilometers, which is 1.318 billion ton-kilometers, or 4% more than in 2023.