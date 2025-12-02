Kazakhstan’s E-Commerce Market Expands Sevenfold as Digital Trade Accelerates

ALMATY – E-commerce is undergoing transformation worldwide, with digital platforms reshaping how consumers shop and how businesses operate, said Director of the Department for Domestic Trade Development at the Ministry of Trade and Integration Ansar Orazaliev at a Dec. 1 Central Communications Service (CCS) press briefing.

Orazaliyev highlighted that around 30% of the world’s population now purchases goods online, reflecting the sector’s global-scale momentum.

According to international market estimates, the global e-commerce market reached $6.3 trillion in 2024, with projections indicating further expansion to $6.8–7 trillion in 2025, reported the CCS.

Orazaliyev emphasized that technological change is accelerating just as quickly as market size. He noted that the structure of global trade is being reshaped by several powerful trends, such as the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence and increasingly personalized user experiences.

According to him, Kazakhstan is experiencing similar momentum as the country’s domestic e-commerce market has grown sevenfold since 2020, firmly establishing online retail as an essential component of modern trade.

Orazaliyev highlighted that Kazakhstan’s internal e-commerce turnover reached 3.2 trillion tenge (approximately US$5.93 billion) in 2024, accounting for 14.1% of total retail trade. By the end of 2025, the government expects the sector to reach its planned target of 15% of total retail turnover. A longer-term goal is to increase the e-commerce share to 18.5% by 2029.

Consumer preferences are also becoming more defined. Around 62% of marketplace sales are driven by electronics, mobile phones, and light industrial goods, while 38% are driven by everyday consumer products. At the same time, Kazakhstan is seeing rapid growth in e-grocery, with more households turning to online platforms for essential goods and daily shopping.

Orazaliyev stressed that the continued digitalization of trade, rising demand for seamless online services, and development of local marketplace ecosystems will remain key drivers of Kazakhstan’s retail sector in the years ahead.