Kazakhstan’s Accommodation Sector Sees 12% Growth in Visitor Numbers

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s accommodation facilities welcomed 7.8 million visitors in January-September, marking a 12.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

Hotels in Almaty led the country, hosting 1.8 million guests, followed by Astana, which hosted 1.1 million. The Almaty and Akmola Regions each recorded 530,000 guests during the period, reported the National Bureau of Statistics on Dec. 3.

Among all types of accommodation, hotels with restaurants were the most popular, accommodating 48.6% of guests, while 27% stayed in hotels without restaurants. Cottages, private houses, and apartments ranked third, hosting 14% of visitors.

Foreign visitors accounted for 13.9% of the total, with 53.6% traveling for personal purposes and the remainder for business. Most international guests came from Russia (333,300), China (182,700), and India (93,400).

Kazakhstan currently has 4,499 accommodation facilities, offering a total of 95,035 rooms. The total revenue from all types of accommodations over the nine months reached 268 billion tenge (US$529 million).