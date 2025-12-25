Kazakhstan Ranks Among Georgia’s Key Trading Partners in 2025

ASTANA – Exports of Georgian goods to Kazakhstan reached $849.9 million in January-November, up 6.8% from the same period in 2024, placing Kazakhstan among Georgia’s top three export destinations, according to preliminary data from Georgia’s National Statistics Office (Geostat), reported Kazinform on Dec.24.

Kazakhstan accounted for 12.8% of Georgia’s total exports, making it the country’s second-largest export partner, behind only the Kyrgyz Republic.

Total trade turnover between Georgia and Kazakhstan reached $925.7 million over the first 11 months of the year. Imports from Kazakhstan comprised $75.8 million, or 0.5% of Georgia’s total imports.

In the country’s overall foreign trade structure, Kazakhstan ranked fourth, accounting for 4% of total trade turnover, following Türkiye, the United States and Russia.

Georgia’s total foreign trade turnover reached $23.22 billion in January-November, up 9.5% year on year. Exports increased 10.1% to $6.62 billion, while imports rose 9.3% to $16.60 billion. The trade deficit stood at $9.98 billion, or 43% of total trade turnover.

Geostat noted that the figures are preliminary and subject to revision.