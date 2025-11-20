Kazakhstan Emerges as Key Market for Georgian Products Amid Record Trade Growth

ALMATY – Kazakhstan became the second-largest importer of Georgian goods, strengthening its position among Georgia’s key trading partners, as Kazakhstan imported $743.8 million worth of Georgian products in the January-October 2025 period, marking a 4.1% increase compared with the same period in 2024.

According to the latest data from the Georgian National Statistics Office, published on Nov. 19, CIS countries remained Georgia’s main export destinations, with the Kyrgyz Republic taking the lead at $1.23 billion. Russia ranked third, with imports of $608.3 million, while deliveries to Azerbaijan and Armenia declined.

Exports driven by automobiles and metal concentrates

Georgia’s overall trade grew by 8.6%, driven largely by a surge in car exports, which accounted for almost 40% of all exports.

Georgian exports rose to $5.84 billion with car exports totaling $2.29 billion, maintaining their status as Georgia’s primary export commodity.

Other sectors also saw notable gains as exports of precious metal ore concentrates nearly doubled, reaching $291.6 million.

Imports approaching $15 Billion

Georgia’s imports grew to $14.99 billion, supported by strong inflows from major trading partners. The United States and Türkiye remained the largest suppliers, each accounting for $2.27 billion in goods.

China strengthened its position as Georgia’s third-largest import partner, increasing shipments to $1.62 billion.

Key import items included automobiles, petroleum products and pharmaceuticals as commodities that continue to dominate Georgia’s external demand structure.