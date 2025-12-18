President Tokayev Meets Japan’s Emperor Naruhito During First Official Visit

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Emperor Naruhito of Japan on Dec. 18 during his first official visit to the country, reported the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Tokayev expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Japanese side and noted that Japan has long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience.

He emphasized that the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

Emperor Naruhito expressed confidence that Tokayev’s visit would mark an important milestone in Japan-Kazakhstan relations and help elevate bilateral ties to a new level.

The two sides exchanged views on key areas of cooperation as well as international issues.

Later, Emperor Naruhito hosted an official reception in honor of Tokayev.

The Kazakh President also toured Meiji Jingu, Tokyo’s largest Shinto shrine, constructed in 1920 and recognized as an imperial sanctuary.

Strategic interests and trade dynamics

More than 40 commercial agreements worth over $3.7 billion are expected to be signed during the visit, covering energy, renewable energy, digitalization, mining and transport.

Kazakhstan and Japan have maintained stable diplomatic engagement since 1992 through regular high-level visits, parliamentary exchanges and joint commissions. Japan views Kazakhstan as a stable partner in Eurasia, while Kazakhstan considers Japan a key partner known for consistency and responsibility in diplomacy.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan reached $1.8 billion in 2024. In the first nine months of 2025, it totaled $1.3 billion, a 1.9% decline year-on-year, though the overall structure of trade remained stable.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Japan continue to be dominated by ferroalloys, accounting for about 95% of shipments, while exports of agricultural products, hydrogen, inert gases and copper are gradually increasing. Imports from Japan include automobiles, industrial machinery and high-tech equipment.

According to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry, Japanese companies have invested around $9 billion in Kazakhstan over the past 20 years, mainly in oil and gas, metallurgy, machinery, logistics, and health care. More than 60 Japanese companies currently operate in Kazakhstan, with around 100 enterprises involving Japanese capital.