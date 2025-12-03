Kazakhstan Hosts 35,000+ Foreign Students, Strengthening Country’s Education Status

ALMATY – Kazakhstan is rapidly consolidating its position as one of Eurasia’s leading education destinations. In the 2025 academic year, 35,075 international students from 88 countries are enrolled in Kazakh universities, marking an 11% increase from the previous year and underscoring the growing global competitiveness of the country’s higher education system.

The expanding geography of international enrollment highlights Kazakhstan’s rising academic appeal, reported the Ministry of Science and Higher Education on Dec. 2.

The largest groups of students come from India (9,959), Turkmenistan (9,089), Uzbekistan (4,136), China (3,367), and Russia (2,426), reflecting strong regional demand for medical, engineering, IT, and economic programs offered at competitive tuition rates.

Many students cite the combination of affordable education, expanding international partnerships, and improved infrastructure as decisive factors in choosing Kazakh universities.

Three major cities, such as Almaty, Astana and Shymkent, have emerged as the country’s top academic centers. Almaty hosts 18,195 international students, forming one of Central Asia’s largest higher education clusters, while Astana continues to strengthen its role as an intellectual and research hub, hosting 4,292 students.

Shymkent, meanwhile, is becoming a key educational and industrial center for 3,645 students from the southern regions. Together, these cities demonstrate Kazakhstan’s ability to compete with other regional education hubs such as Tashkent, Bishkek, and Baku.

National universities remain core drivers of Kazakhstan’s educational attractiveness. Al-Farabi Kazakh National University hosts 4,497 students, making it the top choice among international applicants. Asfendiyarov Medical University became the education hub for 2,687 students, while Gumilyov Eurasian National University enrolls 2,483 international students. Their prominence highlights growing confidence in academic quality, research infrastructure, and opportunities for cross-border academic collaboration.

A closer look at academic preferences reveals strong sectoral trends. Medicine and healthcare attract 12,950 students, making it the most in-demand field. Pedagogical sciences draw 5,943; business and law programs enroll 4,539; engineering attracts 3,374; and information technology programs host 2,141 international students. This distribution reflects global labor market needs as well as Kazakhstan’s emerging role in training professionals for rapidly developing economies in South and Central Asia.

The opening of foreign university branches, modernization of academic standards, development of research clusters, and expansion of global academic networks have significantly improved the sector’s competitiveness.

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education emphasized that Kazakhstan will continue its policy of openness, internationalization, and integration into the global academic landscape, building on the strong momentum achieved in recent years.