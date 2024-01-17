Al-Farabi Kazakh National University’s 90th Anniversary: International Cooperation and New Goals

ASTANA – On the 90th anniversary of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU), research professors and government officials reviewed the university’s achievements and addressed new opportunities in education as part of the celebration ceremony on Jan. 15, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The Almaty based university launched its work on Jan. 15, 1934, with only two faculties available for 54 students. Today, it encompasses 16 programs and educates more than 25,000 young talents.

KazNU cooperates with more than 650 foreign universities and research centers so far. Last year, it established more than 80 partnerships. There are now 3,928 international students from 54 countries studying in the university.

In 2022, KazNU opened its branches in Istanbul and Bishkek. The agreements were reached during the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye and the Kyrgyz Republic. It also includes the branch of Russia’s National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.

In his opening remarks, Almaty Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev noted that “KazNU ranks 207th among the 800 best universities worldwide in the international university ranking.”

In 2018, Dossayev noted, it became the first university in the country to be awarded the international mark of excellence in terms of providing educational services, scientific and innovative activities, and academic reputation.

The QS World Ranking includes only two universities from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries – Kazakhstan’s KazNU and Russia’s Lomonosov Moscow State University, reads the ministry’s statement. KazNU is also among the top 30 universities in Asia, according to the QS Asia University Rankings.

KazNU Rector Zhanseit Tuimebayev, in turn, highlighted the university center’s readiness to train technologists and operators of electrochemical production.

The Kazelectroprivod machine-building plant for the production of railway automation ordered services for obtaining protective coatings from the university. As a result, KazNU specialists developed a wide range of electrochemical technologies.

“It is planned to conclude agreements with Chinese business representatives and university research centers. In addition, our university will launch a support center for new robotics and robotics startups,” said Tuimebayev.

KazNU continues to lead the Global Hub of the United Nations Academic Impact Program (UNAI), which promotes the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and discloses the interconnection between education and sustainable development.

During the period of nine decades, KazNU students had the opportunity to attend lectures read by Kazakh prominent figures, including writer Mukhtar Auezov, geologist Kanysh Satpayev, or archeologist Alkey Margulan. Today, the university’s research activities include participation of 3,354 professors.

On July 25, 2022, the government decree granted KazNU the status of a research university. Over the past three years, revenues from university science have doubled and amounted to 8.5 billion tenge (US$18.8 million), according to the ministry’s data.

In 2023, KazNU scientists won 3.8 billion tenge (US$8 million) from the ministry for the implementation of the project, which will analyze the rational use of natural resources, conservation of wildlife, and prevention of environmental crises.

Supported by the head of state, the KazNU leadership is now constructing new dormitories for 3,180 people, sports and wellness centers within the second stage of the construction set for the 2024-2027 period.