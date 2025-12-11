Kazakh Language Support Endowment Fund Receives 100-Fold Boost

ASTANA – The Kazakh language continues to gain momentum through major educational, cultural, and technological initiatives, highlighted at the annual congress of the Kazakh Language International Society on Dec. 10. The event showcased the growth of the Qazaq Tili (Kazakh language) Endowment Fund, innovative projects for language learning, and partnerships with global organizations including OpenAI and Disney.

The event was attended by Ruslan Zheldibay, advisor to the President and press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, members of Parliament, founders and members of the Central Council of the Kazakh Language international society, fund sponsors, regional branch chairpersons, and delegates, reported Kazinform.

People’s Artist Dimash Qudaibergen addressed participants via video greeting, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting the Kazakh language and highlighting the society’s partnership with OpenAI to expand the language’s presence in artificial intelligence.

“The Kazakh Language international society unites all those who sincerely care about our language around a common goal. … The Kazakh language is our roots, our essence, our future. I sincerely thank everyone who works for its development,” he said.

Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, head of the Kazakh Language society, outlined the results of the 2025 action plan. Key priorities include improving teaching methods in schools, increasing modern content such as children’s literature, films, and scientific publications, and integrating the language into global technologies.

“One of our key priorities is improving teaching methods in the education system, increasing modern content for children and adults, and integrating the language into global technologies. There is a lot of work to do, but these three areas are the most relevant, and we are making steady progress,” he said.

Significant projects this year included the publication of Abai Kunanbaiuly’s works in four languages and the continued dubbing of Disney and Pixar films into Kazakh, including “Zootopia 2”, which earned 15.5% of its first-week regional revenue thanks to its Kazakh version.

Educational initiatives included forums for teachers across multiple regions, the national intellectual Olympiad, and the Zharqyn Bolashak (Bright Future in Kazakh) creative olympiad, supporting thousands of students and providing grants to winners. The Zhana Soz (New Word) project and Word of the Year 2025 initiative promote new vocabulary and public engagement with language development, while the Ulttyk Dictant (National Dictation) involved around 300,000 participants, reflecting growing public interest.

Technological advancements include a collaboration with OpenAI to enhance ChatGPT’s Kazakh capabilities and the launch of the Qazaq Tili Qogamy (Kazakh language society) mobile app, offering community access, educational subscriptions, and support for the Qazaq Tili Endowment Fund.

The Qazaq Tili Endowment fund, established in 2023, provides financial sustainability for the society. Initial support came from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who donated 7 million tenge (US$13,584). The fund now exceeds 700 million tenge (US$1.36 million), with investment income further strengthening its independence and capacity to implement language projects.