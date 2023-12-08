President Tokayev Donates Over $15,000 to Kazakh Language Development Foundation

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev donated seven million tenge ($15,272) from personal funds to the Qazaq Tili (Kazakh language) Fund to support the Kazakh language development, Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, the head of Qazaq Tili international association running the fund, announced on his Instagram page on Dec. 7.

“The main task of this fund is to ensure the stable and long-term development of the Qazaq Tili association, the country’s largest organization designed to support and develop the state language,” he wrote.

According to Kenzhekhanuly, the peculiarity of the fund is that the collected assets are not spent. They are transferred to management and invested.

Income from investment activities will be used to fulfill the statutory duties of the Qazaq Tili association, which is managed by an independent board of trustees consisting of prominent public figures, linguists and government representatives.

“The President instructed the association to implement a set of specific projects and measures to increase the share of media and printed content in the Kazakh language, improve methods of teaching and learning the language, develop literacy and writing culture, as well as to support the Kazakh language and expand the community using the state language,” Kenzhekhanuly wrote, expressing gratitude to the President for donation.