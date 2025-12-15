FC Kairat Goalkeeper Tops SofaScore Champions League Player Rankings

ALMATY – Almaty’s FC Kairat’s goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov has reached a new milestone in his breakout season, taking the number one spot in the UEFA Champions League player rankings compiled by statistics platform SofaScore.

According to the latest data, Anarbekov leads the tournament with an impressive average rating of 8.90, placing him ahead of some of football’s biggest global stars. In second place is Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé with a score of 8.34, followed by Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray in third.

In the sixth round of the group stage, facing Olympiacos, Anarbekov wore the captain’s armband for the first time. Despite Kairat’s narrow 0:1 defeat, UEFA named him Player of the Match.

The 22-year-old player delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament, making eight crucial saves and repeatedly denying Olympiacos attackers from clear scoring opportunities.

His consistency and spectacular shot-stopping have earned him growing recognition across European football and placed him among the breakout players of this year’s Champions League campaign.