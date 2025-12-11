Exhibition of Kazakh National Jewelry Opens at Presidential Center

By Dana Omirgazy  in Astana on 11 December 2025

ASTANA – An exhibition of national jewelry dedicated to Independence Day opened at the Presidential Center on Dec. 10, showcasing the richness of Kazakh jewelry art. Over 250 silver pieces are on display, reflecting the symbolism of the ornaments and the cultural traditions of the Kazakh people.

Photo credit: Berik Alibay’s Instagram

The exhibition also features original works by renowned Kazakh jeweler, artist, restorer, and collector Berik Alibay, whose creations are held in museums worldwide and private collections, reported Khabar.

“The development of jewelry art in our country began in the 1990s. We were among the first. It is safe to say that we are at the forefront of jewelry art worldwide. We participate in many international competitions and festivals,” he said.


