Dimash Qudaibergen to Premiere Biggest Concert Ever with Global Icons in Budapest

ALMATY – Budapest will host a landmark musical event on April 18, 2026 at MVM Dome as Dimash Qudaibergen, Placido Domingo, and Hauser, will share a stage for the first time, marking a world premiere that organizers describe as a rare moment in contemporary music.

The concert will feature exclusive new arrangements and specially created collaborative performances showcasing the distinct artistry of the three world-renowned musicians, reported the DimashNews.

An international creative team is developing a production that integrates innovative visual design and advanced acoustic technologies to create a fully immersive concert experience.

The musical director of the project is Peter Pejtsik, the Liszt Award–winning composer and conductor recognized for his work at the intersection of classical music, crossover performance, and symphonic rock.

A full symphony orchestra accompanied by a rhythm section will provide a rich musical foundation designed to highlight the unique creative worlds of all three artists. Domingo will bring his unparalleled operatic heritage, Hauser will add his signature crossover style and charismatic stage presence, while Qudaibergen will contribute his extraordinary vocal range and global fanbase.

Organizers expect the premiere to become one of the most anticipated cultural events of 2026, uniting audiences from across the world.