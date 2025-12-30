Astana to Celebrate New Year with Citywide Concerts and Fireworks

ASTANA — The Kazakh capital will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a series of festive concerts featuring Kazakh pop stars and bands across ten locations in six districts, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display at midnight.

Festive activities will kick off on Dec. 31 with daytime concerts starting at 12 p.m. in Zheruyik Park and the Zheleznodorozhny residential complex in the Almaty district, Zhagalau Square and Urker residential complex in the Nura district, and the Otau and Promyshlenny residential complexes in the Sarayshyk district.

A second round of performances will begin at 2 p.m. in Baikonur district’s Ataturk Park and Ondir residential complex, the Yessil district’s Bagystan residential complex, and Korgalzhyn Square in the Saryarka district, reported the city’s akimat (administration) on Dec. 29.

The New Year’s Eve concerts will take place starting at 9 p.m. at three central locations: the square near the Kazakh Yeli monument, the EXPO site, and the city square in front of the akimat building.

The celebrations will conclude with a fireworks display at midnight, funded by sponsors. Fireworks will be launched from two locations: the Botanical Garden and the area near the Atyrau Bridge. Officials reiterate that stepping onto the ice on the embankment near the Atyrau Bridge is strictly prohibited for safety reasons.