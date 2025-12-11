Astana and Tehran Elevate Partnership as Presidents Highlight Shared Vision and Regional Role

ASTANA – Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a joint statement on Dec. 11, emphasizing the deep historical ties between Kazakhstan and Iran, the steady growth of bilateral trade, and the shared commitment to expanding cooperation in transport, agriculture, and culture.

Historical and cultural ties

President Tokayev emphasized that Iran, a country with significant international standing, is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. He noted the deep historical, cultural, and linguistic connections between the two nations, dating back to the era of the Great Silk Road, which facilitated the exchange of technologies, religions, and cultural traditions across the territories of modern Kazakhstan and Iran, reported Akorda.

Tokayev highlighted archival records in Iran that reference the Kazakh Khanate and describe the Kazakhs as a courageous people. He recalled diplomatic interactions between Tauke Khan and Shah Sultan Husayn, as well as historical accounts of embassy delegations meeting in Moscow and of an Iranian envoy’s visit to the Kazakh steppe. Abulkhair Khan also sent an ambassador to Nader Shah, expressing interest in expanding bilateral contacts.

Tokayev noted that Iranian master Abdul-Aziz Sharafuddin Tabrizi crafted the famous Taikazan in the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum. He added that many Persian-origin words – around 4% of the Kazakh lexicon, remain in everyday use today.

More than 5,000 ethnic Kazakhs currently reside in Iran’s Golestan province. Tokayev also emphasized the shared cultural heritage embodied in Ferdowsi’s “Shahnameh”, which influenced spiritual and literary traditions across the broader Turan region, and the works of Abai, who was familiar with Ferdowsi, Hafez, and Saadi.

He noted that 27 ancient manuscripts brought by the Iranian delegation contain valuable information on the history, socio-economic situation, and regional dynamics of the Kazakh Khanate in the 18th century, including data on mineral exploration and early resource extraction in the Kazakh steppe.

Iran’s regional role and Kazakhstan’s support

Tokayev stated that Iran is the rightful heir to a great ancient civilization that links the Middle East and Eurasia. He commended Iran’s recent progress in socio-economic development, science, and technology, attributing it to the hard work of the Iranian people and the balanced policies of its leadership. Kazakhstan, he said, sincerely supports Iran’s development and wishes the country a bright future. Strengthening unity and expanding joint achievements remain a shared goal.

Key signed agreements

President Tokayev expressed confidence that President Pezeshkian’s visit would give strong momentum to bilateral cooperation. Eight important intergovernmental documents were signed, including a treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and a protocol amending the bilateral agreement on international road transport. Both delegations also approved cooperation programs between their foreign ministries and a 2026–2028 cultural exchange program.

Additional memorandums were signed on intellectual property, strategic cooperation in transport and logistics, collaboration in healthcare, and a media partnership between the President of Kazakhstan’s Television and Radio Complex and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

Transport, logistics, and regional connectivity

President Tokayev underscored the significant potential for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector. Approximately 85% of land cargo between Europe and China transits through Kazakhstan, strengthening the relevance of the North-South corridor and the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway.

Kazakhstan has launched the modernization of its railway network, the construction of new transport routes, and the expansion of Caspian Sea shipping. Tokayev invited Iranian investors to join these initiatives and emphasized Iran’s role as a gateway for Kazakhstan to Southeast Asian and African markets. He expressed gratitude to Iran for allocating land to Kazakhstan at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas.

Interregional cooperation and agriculture

Tokayev said interregional cooperation should become another driver of bilateral relations, noting existing partnerships between Kazakh regions and Iranian provinces. He welcomed the proposal to establish a joint free economic zone in the Mangystau Region, which would allow production of finished goods from Iranian raw materials for export across the region.

Agriculture remains a priority sector: Kazakhstan supplied more than 500,000 tons of barley to Iran last year and has the capacity to increase exports several times over. The two Presidents discussed collaboration on efficient water management, digital agriculture, processing industries, and modern land-use technologies.

IT, culture, education, and science

The presidents agreed to intensify cooperation in IT, including the introduction of modern IT solutions and the expansion of joint research. Cultural and humanitarian ties remain a golden bridge in bilateral relations. Tokayev instructed Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information, together with Iranian partners, to organize an exhibition of ancient manuscripts presented by Iran. The countries will also cooperate on building a cultural and historical complex dedicated to Abu Nasr al-Farabi.

The leaders discussed strengthening cooperation in education, science, and healthcare, including professional exchanges and capacity building.

International agenda

The two presidents exchanged views on global challenges, expressing concern about ongoing armed conflicts, sanctions, and trade wars. They stressed the need to restore trust in international organizations, uphold the UN Charter, ensure international law, and pursue peaceful resolution of conflicts through diplomacy. Kazakhstan and Iran will continue coordinated efforts within international organizations.

Tokayev concluded that strengthening the expanded partnership between Astana and Tehran fully aligns with the interests of both nations and will continue to be built on friendship and brotherhood.

Historical context and trade achievements

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran were established in January 1992. Since the 1990s, more than 15 high-level visits to strengthen bilateral dialogue have been held between the two countries. Notably, President Tokayev’s visit to Tehran in June 2022 resulted in 24 signed agreements, commercial deals worth $235 million, and the launch of the first container train along the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye route.

From the first nine months of 2025, trade reached $310.8 million, up 44.9% compared to the same period last year. Growth was driven primarily by a nearly threefold increase in Kazakh exports, particularly of barley, wheat, cotton, and processed agricultural products. At the same time, Iranian imports showed a moderate decline but growth in select food and industrial goods.