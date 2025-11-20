Where to Go, What to Enjoy: This Week’s Cultural Highlights

ASTANA – Unwind this weekend after a busy work week by visiting engaging exhibitions and sporting events. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a line-up of events perfect for enjoying with friends and family.

Astana

“Hand in Glove” exhibition, Nov. 18 – Dec. 28

A thoughtful and beautifully curated exhibition that invites visitors to look closely at the details of everyday life. Through textures, symbols, and soft visual storytelling, the artists explore how small things can hold big meaning. A calm and inspiring stop for an afternoon.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Sary Dala concert, Nov. 22

A lively musical program filled with energy, rhythm and emotion. If you’ve been craving a warm atmosphere and a touch of Kazakh soul, this concert brings it all together.

Venue: 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Andrea Vanzo Live concert, Nov. 22

Italian singer and songwriter Andrea Vanzo brings a gentle, cinematic sound perfect for a cozy evening. His live performances are known for their sincerity and subtle emotional depth.

Venue: Musical-Dramatic Theater named after Kuanyshbaev; 8/1 Kuanyshbaev Street. Tickets are available here.

Moldanazar Solo Concert, Nov. 22

This is one of the city’s most awaited events. Moldanazar brings his signature electronic-indie vibe, dreamy melodies and heartfelt lyrics to the stage. A great night out if you’re in the mood for beautiful music and modern Kazakh sound.

Venue: Qazaqconcert; 10/1 Manglik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Tosca” opera, Nov. 23

For lovers of big emotions and dramatic storytelling, Giacomo Puccini’ “Tosca” delivers everything opera is famous for: passion, tension, and powerful voices. A stunning production that fills the evening with intensity.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Freedom Festival, Nov. 23

A bright, creative and youthful festival where music, performances and art come together. Expect a lively atmosphere, plenty of movement, and a feeling of celebration.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Music, Dance and Songs of Korea concert, Nov. 22

A colorful cultural evening that highlights traditional Korean artistry. From elegant dance to vibrant songs, the program feels both refreshing and heartfelt.

Venue: State Academic Korean Musical Comedy Theater; 158 Bogenbai Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

HC Almaty vs. HC Arlan, Nov. 22 – 23

If you’re in the mood for high-energy excitement, this hockey match is a great pick. Fast, competitive and fun, perfect for sports lovers.

Venue: Halyk Arena; 2d Kulgin road. Tickets are available here.

Rachmaninoff evening concert, Nov. 22

An elegant classical concert dedicated to one of the most emotional composers, featuring deep piano lines and rich orchestral sounds, ideal for those who enjoy slow evenings and music that speaks directly to the heart.

Venue: Aubakirova Art Space; 140 Karasay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Tango Evening concert, Nov. 22

Passion, rhythm and the unmistakable charm of tango. The concert creates a warm, romantic atmosphere – a lovely idea for a night out.

Venue: Smart Point; 280 Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Soul Therapy concert, Nov. 22

Mark the fifth anniversary of Bagzhan Oktyabr’s musical project with an evening that unites world classics, Kazakh folk motifs, and famous film soundtracks. The cellist, known for his deeply emotional performances and cinematic visuals filmed in stunning landscapes, will take the stage with a live orchestra.

Venue: Baluan Sholaq Arena; 44 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

The Retro Cinema Songs concert, Nov. 23

An intimate night where classic movie melodies come alive in a candlelit setting. Nostalgic, atmospheric and beautifully performed.

Venue: 21 Tole Bi Street. Tickets are available here.

Eastern Bazaar patchwork festival, Nov. 21

The ninth patchwork festival celebrates the creative traditions of patchwork and quilting, bringing together skilled artisans, artists, and enthusiasts from across Kazakhstan. The event offers a vibrant space for cultural exchange and highlights the enduring heritage of textile craftsmanship.

Venue: State Central Museum of Kazakhstan; 44 Samal Microdistrict.