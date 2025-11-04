UNESCO Declares World Turkic Language Family Day in December

ALMATY – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has officially designated Dec.15 as World Turkic Language Family Day, marking a major recognition of the shared linguistic and cultural heritage among Turkic nations. The decision was adopted on Nov. 3 during UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 13.

The resolution was jointly submitted by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, with 26 other member states supporting the initiative, reported the Anadolu news agency.

Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Gulnur Aybet, emphasized that more than 200 million people speak Turkic languages across a vast geography that stretches from Eastern Europe to Central and East Asia.

“Languages are not only tools of communication but also the soul of civilizations, carrying collective memory, wisdom, and identity across generations,” she said.

According to her, Dec. 15 was chosen for its historical significance as it marks the decryption of the Orkhon Inscriptions, one of the oldest written records of the Turkic language, dating back to the 8th century.

In a Nov. 3 statement by the Organization of Turkic States, Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev welcomed UNESCO’s historic decision, calling it a milestone for the Turkic world.

“This milestone underscores the ancient roots and universal values of the Turkic language, reflecting its deep historical legacy as a unifying element of the Turkic civilization,” he wrote.

Omuraliyev emphasized that the proclamation within UNESCO, the foremost international institution dedicated to safeguarding cultural and linguistic diversity, testifies to the growing recognition of the Turkic World’s rising identity, values, and role in today’s global landscape.

The establishment of World Turkic Language Family Day aims to encourage cooperation among Turkic states in the fields of language preservation, education, and documentary heritage.

The day will serve as an annual opportunity to celebrate the linguistic unity and cultural diversity of Turkic nations, promoting mutual understanding among the world’s linguistic communities.